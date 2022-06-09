KZN adamant relevant documents for R1bn relief grant have been submitted
09 June 2022 - 20:53
The KwaZulu-Natal government has rejected the National Treasury report to parliament that it has not submitted the proper documentation for flood disaster relief funds.
The province, together with the Eastern Cape and North West, came under sharp criticism from finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday for not submitting properly supported documentation requests for the R1bn grant the government has made available...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now