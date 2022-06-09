National KZN adamant relevant documents for R1bn relief grant have been submitted B L Premium

The KwaZulu-Natal government has rejected the National Treasury report to parliament that it has not submitted the proper documentation for flood disaster relief funds.

The province, together with the Eastern Cape and North West, came under sharp criticism from finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday for not submitting properly supported documentation requests for the R1bn grant the government has made available...