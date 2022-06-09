BREAKING NEWS: Ramaphosa suspends Busisiwe Mkhwebane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with immediate effect.

The presidency said on Thursday that Mkhwebane will remain suspended until an impeachment process in parliament has been completed.

Impeachment hearings are due to get under way on July 11. Ramaphosa has accorded Mkhwebane sufficient time and opportunity to make submissions and has taken into account “the nature of the public protector’s office and his own constitutional obligations”.

The constitution provides that if, for any reason the public protector was unable to perform her functions, her deputy would do so. “The absence of advocate Mkhwebane from office will therefore not impede the progress of any investigations that are pending or under way.”

The decision came despite Mkhwebane’s attempts to litigate to prevent her suspension. A judgment from the Western Cape High Court in which she urgently sought an interim interdict preventing her suspension is pending. The president gave Mkhwebane until May 26 to give him reasons why she should not be suspended.

In a statement on that day, she said she gave her reasons “under protest”.

She said it is her “strong view” that Ramaphosa is precluded from playing any role in her suspension because he has a conflict of interest and his power of suspension would be triggered only after the start of impeachment proceedings, which, in law, have not started yet. Though a number of steps have been taken to investigate the possible impeachment of Mkhwebane, she argued in court that, in law, the “proceedings” had not yet begun.

On Wednesday the public protector confirmed that her office is investigating a complaint against Ramaphosa related to his “alleged conduct in respect of allegation of criminal activities at one of his properties”.

The complaint was made by African Transformation Movement MP Vuyo Zungula.

The statement from the office of the public protector said that she gets “a lot of unfair criticism” when it comes to investigations under the executive code of ethics, with “some media organisations and politicians often accusing the office of ‘targeting’ certain members of the executive and getting involved in party politics”.

But the public protector is the only institution empowered to enforce it, said the statement. And, on receipt of a complaint under the code, the public protector “must investigate it.”

