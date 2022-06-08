National Western Cape judge Owen Rogers promoted to Constitutional Court Appointment of the highly regarded jurist sees the apex court closer to its full complement of 11 judges

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Western Cape High Court judge Owen Rogers to the Constitutional Court, moving a step closer to filling all the vacant positions in the top court.

With Rogers’s appointment, the Constitutional Court is another step forward in reaching its full complement of 11 justices after a prolonged period of vacancies...