National Treasury has received no proper applications over R1bn flood relief funds A submission by the KwaZulu-Natal government had to be returned as it was not certified B L Premium

Nearly two months have elapsed since KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and North West were hit by devastating floods but the Treasury has still not received any properly supported requests from provincial or municipal governments for the R1bn immediately available through grants.

The R1bn is intended for the first phase of emergency relief with the cost of the second phase of recovery and repair estimated to be as much as R25bn to fix schools, clinics, roads, houses and other infrastructure. The Treasury still has to determine how to fund the second phase with the possibility of the contingency reserve being used for this...