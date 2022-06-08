Treasury has received no applications for access to R1bn flood relief funds
MPs have pointed out that the need of those affected by the floods is ‘dire’
08 June 2022 - 14:24
Nearly two months have elapsed since KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and North West were hit by devastating floods but the Treasury has still not received any properly supported requests from provincial and municipal governments for some of the R1bn immediately available in the form of various grants.
The R1bn is intended for the first phase of emergency relief with the cost of the second phase of recovery and repair estimated to be as much as R25bn to fix schools, clinics, roads, houses and other infrastructure. The Treasury still has to determine how to fund the second phase with the possibility of the contingency reserve being used for this...
