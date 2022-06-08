Thulas Nxesi has spent over R1.6m on official trips abroad
The employment and labour minister ‘helped himself to daily allowances amounting to R88,714.17’
08 June 2022 - 13:22
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi, who is tasked with addressing the country’s spiralling unemployment rate, has spent nearly R2m on official trips abroad since President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him to the portfolio in 2019.
DA employment and labour deputy spokesperson Michael Cardo said in a statement on Wednesday that a reply to a parliamentary questions the party submitted showed that Nxesi had been on official trips to Botswana, Brazil, Cuba, France, Switzerland and the Ivory Coast...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now