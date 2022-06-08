National Thulas Nxesi has spent over R1.6m on official trips abroad The employment and labour minister ‘helped himself to daily allowances amounting to R88,714.17’ B L Premium

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi, who is tasked with addressing the country’s spiralling unemployment rate, has spent nearly R2m on official trips abroad since President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him to the portfolio in 2019.

DA employment and labour deputy spokesperson Michael Cardo said in a statement on Wednesday that a reply to a parliamentary questions the party submitted showed that Nxesi had been on official trips to Botswana, Brazil, Cuba, France, Switzerland and the Ivory Coast...