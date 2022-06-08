Parliamentary committees back independence of tax ombud
MPs to approach finance minister to expedite legislation making the Office of the Tax Ombud structurally and financially independent of Sars
08 June 2022 - 14:43
Parliament’s two finance committees have added their weight to making the Office of the Tax Ombud (OTO) structurally and financially independent of the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
The National Assembly’s standing committee on finance and the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on finance have resolved to approach finance minister Enoch Godongwana on the issue, which the tax ombud, retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, has sought for several years...
