National Treasury on the hunt for politically astute director-general Michael Sachs is a leading contender as veteran Ismail Momoniat holds the post for now

Michael Sachs, a former head of the National Treasury’s budget office, is among the leading contenders to become director-general of the department, say sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The post, which over the past decade has proved strategic in the fight against state capture, was left vacant this week when Dondo Mogajane called it a day after five years...