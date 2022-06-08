National Treasury on the hunt for politically astute director-general
Michael Sachs is a leading contender as veteran Ismail Momoniat holds the post for now
08 June 2022 - 09:17
UPDATED 08 June 2022 - 23:09
Michael Sachs, a former head of the National Treasury’s budget office, is among the leading contenders to become director-general of the department, say sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The post, which over the past decade has proved strategic in the fight against state capture, was left vacant this week when Dondo Mogajane called it a day after five years...
