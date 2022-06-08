×

National

Momoniat appointed acting DG of Treasury

Long-standing Treasury official takes over from former director-general Dondo Mogajane, who has left the department

08 June 2022 - 09:17

Long-standing National Treasury official Ismail Momoniat has been appointed acting director-general to replace Dondo Mogajane, who has left the department.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana made the announcement Wednesday morning...

