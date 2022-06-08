Momoniat appointed acting DG of Treasury
Long-standing Treasury official takes over from former director-general Dondo Mogajane, who has left the department
08 June 2022 - 09:17
Long-standing National Treasury official Ismail Momoniat has been appointed acting director-general to replace Dondo Mogajane, who has left the department.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana made the announcement Wednesday morning...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now