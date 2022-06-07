State develops system to enable presidency to track SIU referrals
07 June 2022 - 18:06
The government is developing a new system that will allow the presidency to monitor the implementation of actions recommended by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) at the conclusion of its investigations.
The lack of a robust system has meant that SIU referrals often languish in government departments and state-owned entities without any action being taken against those allegedly responsible for the wrongdoing and that the presidency cannot keep track of how they are being processed...
