National Relocating parliament back on the agenda MPs will discuss a report on the social and economic implications of a move from Cape Town to Pretoria

The controversial proposal to move parliament from Cape Town to Tshwane is back on the table.

The speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, said in her budget speech on parliament on Tuesday that a presentation would be made on a 2018 feasibility study on the relocation of parliament from Cape Town to Tshwane. The report deals with the social and economic implications of such a move. It will be handed for discussion to the chief whips’ forum, which represents the political parties...