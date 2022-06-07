Relocating parliament back on the agenda
MPs will discuss a report on the social and economic implications of a move from Cape Town to Pretoria
07 June 2022 - 18:45
The controversial proposal to move parliament from Cape Town to Tshwane is back on the table.
The speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, said in her budget speech on parliament on Tuesday that a presentation would be made on a 2018 feasibility study on the relocation of parliament from Cape Town to Tshwane. The report deals with the social and economic implications of such a move. It will be handed for discussion to the chief whips’ forum, which represents the political parties...
