National Nersa flips switch on another 210MW of private renewable energy projects Five commercial facilities will add 72MW from wind-generated power and about 130MW from solar panels via an Eskom grid connection

On the heels of last week’s announcement that SA had signed off on the first emergency power projects, the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) said on Monday it has approved registration certificates for 16 generation facilities with capacity to produce a combined 210MW of renewable energy from wind and solar.

Power purchase agreements were signed last week between the government, Eskom and a private renewable energy company for three of the 11 successful bids for SA’s emergency power procurement programme, which was launched in 2020 to supplement the country’s immediate energy shortfall with about 2,000MW of power supply...