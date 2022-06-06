Most difficult season for SA grape farmers
Losses suffered by the table grape industry due to quality claims caused by shipment delays could be close to R1bn
06 June 2022 - 16:13
Increased input costs, such as high energy, fertiliser, shipping and chemicals costs contributed to the 2022 season being one of “the most difficult in history” for table grapes.
Shipping delays and the poor performance of SA ports resulted in potential losses due to quality claims which, if calculated conservatively, could be close to R1bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now