Most difficult season for SA grape farmers Losses suffered by the table grape industry due to quality claims caused by shipment delays could be close to R1bn

Increased input costs, such as high energy, fertiliser, shipping and chemicals costs contributed to the 2022 season being one of “the most difficult in history” for table grapes.

Shipping delays and the poor performance of SA ports resulted in potential losses due to quality claims which, if calculated conservatively, could be close to R1bn...