National Rise in crime bad for investment DA says the police have ceded control of roads and highways to criminals

SA’s crime statistics for the period from January to March, released by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday, showed a sharp rise in business-related crimes, which negatively affect business confidence and investment in the country.

Cash-in-transit robberies went up 26.2%, truck hijackings 31.4%, carjacking 19.7%, commercial crime 12.7%, and there were more bank robberies than in the last quarter of 2021...