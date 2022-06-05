×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Rise in crime bad for investment

DA says the police have ceded control of roads and highways to criminals

BL Premium
05 June 2022 - 16:15 Linda Ensor

SA’s crime statistics for the period from January to March, released by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday, showed a sharp rise in business-related crimes, which negatively affect business confidence and investment in the country.

Cash-in-transit robberies went up 26.2%, truck hijackings 31.4%, carjacking 19.7%, commercial crime 12.7%, and there were more bank robberies than in  the last quarter of 2021...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now