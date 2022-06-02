×

Retired judge Siraj Desai to lead new legal ombudsman office

Justice minister Ronald Lamola says ombud aims to promote an accountable legal profession in SA

02 June 2022 - 16:38 Staff Writer
Retired judge Siraj Desai. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Retired judge Siraj Desai. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

The office of the legal services ombudsman (Olso) will provide a platform for the public to lay complaints and report unethical behaviour against legal practitioners.

Olso is headed by retired judge Siraj Desai, who was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It aims to promote an accountable legal profession in SA, justice minister Ronald Lamola said in a statement at its official launch on Thursday.

“It will achieve this by safeguarding the constitution and the rule of law, protecting and promoting the public interest in relation to the rendering of legal services, ensuring fair, efficient and effective investigation of alleged misconduct by legal practitioners, promoting high standards of integrity in the legal profession and upholding the independence of the legal profession.”

The ombud will provide oversight of attorneys and advocates, candidate attorneys, candidate legal practitioners and those undergoing pupillage.

The office will not hear cases involving judges, magistrates or prosecutors as these are already handled by other entities including the Judicial Service Commission, Magistrates Commission and National Prosecuting Authority.

Decision on Cradock Four prosecutions will be made soon, says Shamila Batohi

NPA is making significant progress on investigations into apartheid-era crimes, parliament told
1 day ago

NPA and SIU get more funds to deal with graft

Additional budget allocations for National Prosecuting Authority and Special Investigating Unit will help bring more cases of corruption to book
2 weeks ago

Lamola scrambling to fix courts as public works fails

The justice minister has prioritised the transfer of power and budget to the Office of the Chief Justice
2 weeks ago
