National

Presidency unveils new BBBEE advisory panel

Kganki Matabane, Black Business Council CEO, is among the members that includes eight women

02 June 2022 - 08:05 TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the names of the 14 members of the BBBEE advisory council on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office unveiled the newly appointed broad-based BEE (BBBEE) advisory council on Wednesday.

According to the presidency, provincial representation, sector expertise, gender and age are among the considerations that informed the composition of the 14-member council.

Eight of its members are women.

The members are:

  • Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council (BBC);
  • Gloria Serobe, a veteran of black business;
  • Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, an academic and specialist on industrial development funding;
  • Sibongile Sambo, who operates a company in the aviation services sector;
  • Sibusiso Maphatiane, an industrialist who runs his own metal foundry business;
  • Ajay Lalu, a chartered accountant and BBBEE specialist;
  • Louise Thipe, a senior leader in the labour movement;
  • Makale Ngwenya, a trade unionist and researcher;
  • Kashif Wicomb, who leads the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF);
  • Dr Lulu Gwagwa, an academic, spatial development planner and businessperson;
  • Thulani Tshefuta, who represents the community constituency and the youth movement at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac);
  • James Hodge, chief economist of the Competition Commission;
  • Khathu Lambani Makwela, a director of a company in the healthcare sector; and
  • Irene Dimakatso Morati, an internal auditor.

The appointees will serve in the structure for the next five years.

TimesLIVE

BEE is crucial part of economic recovery after pandemic, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president says he announce the appointment of the new Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council this week
National
2 days ago

Treasury loses top court case on BEE procurement rules

Clarity sought over the perceived suspension of the invalidity of the regulations by the Supreme Court of Appeal
National
2 days ago

GABRIEL CROUSE: Minimum wage in an era of joblessness

The empirical evidence shows a minimum wage does work — but it’s critical at what level this is set
Opinion
5 hours ago
