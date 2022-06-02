Presidency unveils new BBBEE advisory panel
Kganki Matabane, Black Business Council CEO, is among the members that includes eight women
02 June 2022 - 08:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office unveiled the newly appointed broad-based BEE (BBBEE) advisory council on Wednesday.
According to the presidency, provincial representation, sector expertise, gender and age are among the considerations that informed the composition of the 14-member council.
Eight of its members are women.
The members are:
- Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council (BBC);
- Gloria Serobe, a veteran of black business;
- Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, an academic and specialist on industrial development funding;
- Sibongile Sambo, who operates a company in the aviation services sector;
- Sibusiso Maphatiane, an industrialist who runs his own metal foundry business;
- Ajay Lalu, a chartered accountant and BBBEE specialist;
- Louise Thipe, a senior leader in the labour movement;
- Makale Ngwenya, a trade unionist and researcher;
- Kashif Wicomb, who leads the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF);
- Dr Lulu Gwagwa, an academic, spatial development planner and businessperson;
- Thulani Tshefuta, who represents the community constituency and the youth movement at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac);
- James Hodge, chief economist of the Competition Commission;
- Khathu Lambani Makwela, a director of a company in the healthcare sector; and
- Irene Dimakatso Morati, an internal auditor.
The appointees will serve in the structure for the next five years.
