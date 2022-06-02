National PIC suspends Vuyani Hako and two senior officers resign The COO has been suspended after allegations of misconduct were made against him B L Premium

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) was struck by a triple blow on Thursday as its COO was placed on precautionary suspension and two executives resigned.

The PIC said in a brief statement that Vuyani Hako was suspended after allegations of misconduct were made against him and that his suspension is in the “best interest of both the employee and the employer to ensure that an independent inquiry can proceed unencumbered”...