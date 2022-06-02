National PIC refuses to give details on Vuyani Hako’s suspension The COO was suspended for alleged misconduct while two other senior executives resigned B L Premium

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has refused to give reasons for the precautionary suspension of its COO, though it did say the matter was not linked to the resignation of two other senior executives announced on the same day.

The precautionary suspension raises concerns about impropriety at Africa’s largest state-run asset manager which oversees about R2.3-trillion in assets on behalf of government employees...