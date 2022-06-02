PIC refuses to give details on Vuyani Hako’s suspension
The COO was suspended for alleged misconduct while two other senior executives resigned
02 June 2022 - 10:50
UPDATED 02 June 2022 - 20:28
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has refused to give reasons for the precautionary suspension of its COO, though it did say the matter was not linked to the resignation of two other senior executives announced on the same day.
The precautionary suspension raises concerns about impropriety at Africa’s largest state-run asset manager which oversees about R2.3-trillion in assets on behalf of government employees...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now