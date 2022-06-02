Marikana miners start R1b compensation court battle

An attorney for miners wounded and arrested during the “Marikana massacre” in August 2012 is hoping their civil suit for almost R1bn in compensation ends with an apology from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They are also seeking an unconditional apology from Ramaphosa, and an undertaking that he will participate in a reconciliatory process with them.

Speaking outside the Johannesburg high court before proceedings started on Thursday, Andries Nkome, the miners’ legal representative said he hoped the court would rule in favour of the miners.

The civil case for damages against Ramaphosa, Sibanye-Stillwater and the government was initially brought to court last year, but was postponed when it emerged that presiding judge Colin Lamont owned R225,000 worth of shares in Sibanye-Stillwater. Lamont later recused himself.

Sibanye-Stillwater bought Lonmin, the former owner of the Marikana mine where the shootings took place, in June 2019. Ramaphosa was a director of Lonmin at the time.

The proceedings held virtually are continuing.

