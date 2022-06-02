Arthur Fraser’s claims of corruption have no basis, says Ramaphosa
The president dismissed as baseless allegations that he laundered money and is corrupt, insinuating that the complaint was designed to tarnish his image
02 June 2022 - 15:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed as baseless Arthur Fraser’s allegations that he laundered money and is corrupt, insinuating a criminal complaint laid by the former spy boss amounted to no more than a smear campaign.
In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa “is clear that there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct” in Fraser’s media release a day earlier...
