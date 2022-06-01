DBSA plans to invest more in just energy transition
The Development Bank of Southern Africa sees the transition as having huge job-creation potential
01 June 2022 - 14:06
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) — one of the shining lights in the failing state-owned enterprise landscape — plans to migrate more of its portfolio towards the just energy transition.
DBSA CEO Patrick Dlamini said during a briefing to parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday that the DBSA would have to migrate its portfolio to achieving the just transition and the aim of net-zero emissions by 2050. Over the last six years, the DBSA has raised $1.6bn in green funding from international financial institutions and had a total exposure to renewable energy in SA of R13.8bn by the end of January...
