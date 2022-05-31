National State will stick to fiscal discipline to cover R4.5bn relief at pumps B L Premium

In anticipation of a huge fuel price increase amid the war in Ukraine, finance minister Enoch Godongwana has proposed a two-month extension of the reduction in the general fuel levy at an additional cost of R4.5bn that has not been fully funded.

The original relief, which was announced at the end of March and implemented in April, was due to expire at midnight on Tuesday, leaving SA motorists facing an increase of about 25% to above R25/l for petrol...