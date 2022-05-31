Saica and CIMA agree on new path to dual designation status
The local and global accounting bodies make it easier for members of one to achieve membership of the other
31 May 2022 - 19:12
The SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), the oversight body for the local accounting profession, has signed an agreement with its global counterpart, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), that will make it easier for their members to achieve the professional designations of the respective organisations.
After five years of talks the two bodies have agreed to make dual designation status more achievable. This will make it easier for local accountants to use both the coveted chartered accountant — CA (SA) — and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designations...
