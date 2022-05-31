MPs hear of harsh treatment of farm dwellers by farmers and mines

As the legal battle drags on, the mine continues to operate and this poses a safety risk and health hazard to the family and their livestock, as they are exposed to explosions and their source of water for their animals is being poisoned by the mine’s waste water, the delegation said.

The delegation also heard that the Sindane family is not the only one facing this problem.

It said, according to local NGO Vulamehlo Sekusile, about 500 families in the province are in a similar situation and fighting eviction at the hands of mining houses and farmers.

Mandla Mandela, the chair of the portfolio committee on agriculture, land reform and rural development, condemned the injustice and inhumane treatment of farm dwellers and the failure to handle eviction matters fairly.

“Mining houses make billions but cut corners when it comes to compensating people; it is not fair,” Mandela said.

In eMkhondo (formerly Piet Retief), MPs said, they were appalled by the story of the Hadebe family, who have been living in a local community hall for almost 13 years, after they were evicted from a farm where the family had lived for more than 100 years.

Their livestock was stolen, their crops and seeds destroyed and they were shot at during the forced removal.

During public meetings, the delegation heard allegations of farmers vandalising graves or removing remains to rebury them in mass graves without following legal processes for grave relocation.

Other families say that farmers had established farms in their ancestral lands.

Some of these farms are subject of land claims with the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights.

