National Gas, oil finds along the coast could solve SA’s energy crisis, Shell argues The government and not the courts must find the middle ground between the environment and development

Finding gas or oil along SA’s coastline could solve its energy crisis and it is the government’s job, not the judiciary’s, to strike the delicate balance between preserving the environment and promoting justifiable economic and social development.

This was argued in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday where environmental and community groups are asking the court to review and set aside the government’s 2014 decision to grant an exploration right to Impact Africa, as well as its subsequent 2017 and 2020 decisions to renew that right...