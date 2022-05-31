National Eskom ‘incompetence’ at some plants not insurmountable, says board chair Prof Malegapuru Makgoba says if Eskom focuses on implementing current plans, ‘we can reduce, if not eradicate, load-shedding’ B L Premium

SA experienced only four load-shedding free days during May, but Eskom board chair Prof Malegapuru Makgoba says if the executive at the utility confronts the issue of “incompetence head on” at some power plants, it would go a long way to reduce load-shedding in the short term.

“Load-shedding is not taken lightly but done to prevent the total collapse of the system. The reality is that at some power stations, the issue is incompetence, but it is not insurmountable,” Makgoba said...