National

Comair suspends kulula.com and BA flights until funding secured

The airline races to secure additional funding to resume flights

31 May 2022 - 23:41 Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning
Comair operated British Airways and kulula flights in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Comair, a franchise partner of British Airways, said on Tuesday it had suspended all flights until it secures additional funding.

The company, which is under business rescue, said in a statement that efforts to raise the necessary capital were under way and there was reason to believe funding could be secured.

"Once received the airline will be able to recommence operations, but regrettably under these circumstances, the practitioners (administrators) have no choice but to voluntarily suspend all scheduled flights until the funding is confirmed," it said.

Comair said it had suspended ticket sales for BA operated by Comair flights, as well as ones for its low-cost kulula.com brand.

Reuters 

Turbulence in the skies over SA as authority clamps down on airlines

Is the CAA, which regulates airlines, guilty of double standards? It deals high-handedly with local airlines, even though its own aircraft crashed ...
News & Fox
1 month ago

Kulula users whose flights were cancelled can now get a refund, but face a long wait

On Monday, Comair announced its about-turn by means of a tweet on its Kulula account
National
2 months ago

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Comair debacle shows biased Civil Aviation Authority abuses powers

SAA faced no consequences in 2021 for the failure to report potentially disastrous incident
Opinion
2 months ago

ROB ROSE: How Comair made a bad situation worse

After four safety incidents in a month, the airline is in a desperate bid to restore passenger confidence. But its shoddy handling of the crisis has ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Comair confident its reputation is still intact despite grounding

The five-day suspension was purely a precautionary measure, says CEO Glenn Orsmond
National
2 months ago
