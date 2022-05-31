Comair suspends kulula.com and BA flights until funding secured

Comair, a franchise partner of British Airways, said on Tuesday it had suspended all flights until it secures additional funding.

The company, which is under business rescue, said in a statement that efforts to raise the necessary capital were under way and there was reason to believe funding could be secured.

"Once received the airline will be able to recommence operations, but regrettably under these circumstances, the practitioners (administrators) have no choice but to voluntarily suspend all scheduled flights until the funding is confirmed," it said.

Comair said it had suspended ticket sales for BA operated by Comair flights, as well as ones for its low-cost kulula.com brand.

Reuters