National

BREAKING NEWS: Fuel levy holiday to be extended for two months

The revenue foregone from the extension of the relief is estimated at R4.5bn, the Treasury says

31 May 2022 - 15:14 Denene Erasmus

In anticipation of a bumper fuel price increase set to take effect at midnight tonight, finance minister Enoch Godongwana is proposing a two-month extension of the reduction in the general fuel levy that was first introduced in April.

Godongwana submitted a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly on Tuesday, requesting the tabling of a two-month proposal for the extension of the reduction in the general fuel levy...

