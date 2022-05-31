BREAKING NEWS: Fuel levy holiday to be extended for two months
The revenue foregone from the extension of the relief is estimated at R4.5bn, the Treasury says
31 May 2022 - 15:14
In anticipation of a bumper fuel price increase set to take effect at midnight tonight, finance minister Enoch Godongwana is proposing a two-month extension of the reduction in the general fuel levy that was first introduced in April.
Godongwana submitted a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly on Tuesday, requesting the tabling of a two-month proposal for the extension of the reduction in the general fuel levy...
