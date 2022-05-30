×

Stage 2 power cuts return tonight, Eskom says

The breakdown of a generation unit each at Majuba and Medupi has necessitated load-shedding

30 May 2022 - 15:28 TimesLIVE
Load-shedding will be implemented until 10pm on Monday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

The breakdown of a generation unit each at Majuba and Medupi power stations on Monday has seen Eskom announce stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm until 10pm.

“Three generation units are expected to return to service by this evening, which will ramp up through the night. Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary,” the electricity utility said.

Eskom appealed to South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by reducing electricity use, especially between 5-9am and 4-10pm and to switch off all non-essential items.

“We have 2,246MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,847MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks.”

