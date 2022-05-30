×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

SA braces for more pain at the fuel pump

The rising petrol price has driven inflation forecasts higher, with some economists expecting it to peak above 7% in June

30 May 2022 - 15:10
The price of 95-octane petrol in Johannesburg is now R21.84 per litre. Stock photo. Picture: 123RF/VLADYSLAV STAROZHYLOV
The price of 95-octane petrol in Johannesburg is now R21.84 per litre. Stock photo. Picture: 123RF/VLADYSLAV STAROZHYLOV

The SA Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) expects the government to this week announce whether the short-term relief measures to alleviate fuel-price increases will be made permanent as motorists brace for a possible R4/l increase in petrol prices in June.

“We hear there are discussions, but the official version is that there is not going to be an extension,” Sapia executive director Avhapfani Tshifularo said on Monday. “That is subject to an announcement which should come later today [Monday] or tomorrow.”

In April and May, the government cut the general fuel levy by R1.50/l as part of a “two-phase approach” to shield motorists from rising fuel costs. The measures were funded by the liquidation of a portion of the strategic crude oil reserves.

Sapia said it had been engaging in discussions with the government on the second phase.

Sapia head of projects Kevin Baart said given the steep fuel prices projected in future, “unfortunately we will have to bite the bullet”.

“There is very little the government can do, particularly around the edges, which may see one or two cents a litre being chopped off the price.”

The rising petrol price has driven inflation forecasts higher, with some economists expecting it to peak above 7% in June.

TimesLIVE

Something must be done, says Godongwana ahead of news on fuel price relief

A proposal to alleviate rising fuel prices is expected following a meeting between the Treasury and department of minerals & energy at the weekend
Economy
20 hours ago

CARTOON: SA’s fuel price tsunami

Monday, May 30 2022
Opinion
12 hours ago

Prepare for huge price hikes in 2022, Tiger Brands CEO warns

Tiger Brands' Noel Doyle says unprecedented grain, cooking oil, fuel and tin inflation will bring pressure to bear on grocery costs.
Business
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Outa’s aid to NPA in Transnet case points to ...
National
2.
Covid-19 broke through despite antibodies in 98% ...
National / Health
3.
KZN on high alert after warning of more bad ...
National
4.
BEE is crucial part of economic recovery after ...
National
5.
Lindiwe Zulu reassures R350 SRD grant ...
National

Related Articles

Something must be done, says Godongwana ahead of news on fuel price relief

Economy

Prepare for huge price hikes in 2022, Tiger Brands CEO warns

Business

How the Ukraine war has affected Africa’s most vulnerable

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.