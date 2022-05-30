Rising global fuel prices leave government little room to manoeuvre
The high exposure of SA’s basic fuel price to international factors limits government’s options for introducing measures to curb steep increases
30 May 2022 - 19:02
UPDATED 30 May 2022 - 19:49
The department of mineral resources & energy has not yet published changes to fuel prices that are due to take effect on Wednesday, but the adjustments are expected to be “fairly steep”.
However, there were reports on Monday night suggesting that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, speaker of the National Assembly, had granted a special request for finance minister Enoch Godongwana to address parliament on interventions that would help soften the impact of expected fuel price hikes of almost R4/l...
