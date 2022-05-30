×

KLM lifts number of flights to Netherlands but masks mandatory when coming home

KLM will operate 10 weekly flights from July 11 between Cape Town and Amsterdam and add three more flights between the two cities from November

30 May 2022 - 13:10 Suthentira Govender
Dutch airline KLM has ditched face masks aboard its aircraft from SA to Netherlands and increased the number of direct flights between the two countries.
Image: Supplied

Dutch airline KLM has ditched face masks aboard its aircraft from SA to the Netherlands and increased the number of direct flights between the two  countries.

“However, in line with regulations set by the SA government, face masks on flights to SA and in SA airports remain mandatory,” said KLM.

The airline will operate 10 weekly flights from July 11 between Cape Town and Amsterdam and add three additional flights between the two cities from November.

The decision to increase flights was prompted by increasing demand.

“It is now possible for fully vaccinated travellers from SA to enter the Netherlands with no quarantine restrictions or test requirements. Additionally, from May 21, the use of face masks is no longer mandatory on board aircraft to the Netherlands and at Dutch airports.

