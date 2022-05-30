×

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Covid-19 command council to live on, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Several groups have challenged the constitutionality of the decisions taken by the NCCC over the past two years

30 May 2022 - 10:42 Kyle Zeeman
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) will continue to meet, despite the state of disaster over the pandemic being lifted.

The council was initiated in March 2020 in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic. It consists of several ministers and stakeholders.

In his address to the nation at the beginning of the national state of disaster, Ramaphosa said the council would “meet three times a week to co-ordinate all aspects of our extraordinary emergency response”.

It made several controversial decisions, including bans on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products.

After 750 days, the national state of disaster was lifted in April. However, Ramaphosa said the council would live on.

In response to a written parliamentary question from DA MP Dean Macpherson, Ramaphosa said the council would remain as a committee within the cabinet.

He said the council did not depend on the national state of disaster to exist.

“The NCCC continues to perform this function since, although the national state of disaster has been lifted, the Covid-19 pandemic is unfortunately not yet over,” Ramaphosa said.

He explained how the council will work.

“The NCCC was established as a committee of the cabinet by the cabinet in its meeting of March 15 2020 to co-ordinate the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCCC makes recommendations to the cabinet on measures necessary to manage the pandemic.

“As a cabinet committee — which, like all other cabinet committees, was established to support the work of the cabinet in whichever form the executive deems most practical or useful — the existence of the NCCC is not dependent on a national state of disaster being in operation.”

Ramaphosa commits to ‘climate proofing’ government to improve response to disasters

The president told Durban business and industry leaders that responses to disasters must be improved
2 weeks ago

Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban Covid-19 drug

Three senior SANDF officials who headed the lobby for unregistered drug could face charges, while CFO Siphiwe Sokhela refused to give in to their ...
1 month ago
