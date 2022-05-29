National ‘Flawed’ Electoral Amendment Bill looks set for more delays B L Premium

There is a real prospect of a long delay in finalising the Electoral Amendment Bill as it is “inevitable” there will be a constitutional challenge if parliament adopts it in its current form.

The Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa’s head of governance institutions and political processes, Grant Masterson, made this submission at a round-table discussion by 12 civil society organisations opposed to the bill. The bill aims to make the Electoral Act constitutional by incorporating independent candidates into the electoral system...