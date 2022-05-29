Bara operations cancelled due to shortage of clean linen, says DA’s Bloom
Hospital admits challenges but insists other means of getting linen washed are available
29 May 2022 - 18:52
A shortage of clean linen at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto has allegedly led to the cancellations of scheduled operations in the past three weeks.
DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said the shortage appears to be caused by broken machinery at the hospital’s in-house laundry in yet another instance of poor maintenance causing a disruption in health services...
