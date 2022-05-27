×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane meets deadline to give reasons she should not be suspended

Mkhwebane has complied with the deadline of May 26 and President Cyril Ramaphosa will give consideration to the submission

27 May 2022 - 13:09 Amanda Khoza
Public protector Busisiwe Nkhwebane. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/THE SUNDAY TIMES
Public protector Busisiwe Nkhwebane. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/THE SUNDAY TIMES

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received representations from public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in response to his asking her to provide reasons he should not suspend her, his office said on Friday.

“The president made this request to the public protector in March after confirmation from the speaker of the National Assembly that the section 194 committee had resolved to continue with its consideration of the motion for the removal of the public protector,” acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said. 

Mkhwebane had complied with the agreed deadline of May 26 and Ramaphosa would give consideration to the submission.

It was reported previously that Mkhwebane brought an interdict application to the Western Cape High Court to halt the impeachment process in parliament and to prevent her possible suspension by Ramaphosa.

Parliament said it would press ahead with the impeachment process despite her litigation.

TimesLIVE

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s victimisation claim prompts DA backlash

The party’s lawyer points to a 2019 finding by the Constitutional Court that made scathing remarks about the public protector
National
1 week ago

Mkhwebane ‘victimised by powerful forces’, court told

Possible leak was intended to influence the high court, public protector’s lawyers argue
National
1 week ago

Impeachment process is tainted, Mkhwebane says in affidavit

Public protector has applied to file new evidence in the high court
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MK veterans refuse to leave Durban’s Royal Hotel ...
National
2.
Treasury throws up its hands over politics in ...
National
3.
SA hurtles towards huge fuel price hike with no ...
National
4.
Strike-hit Sibanye says it will honour outcome of ...
National / Labour
5.
Lindiwe Zulu reassures R350 SRD grant ...
National

Related Articles

Parliament to call for public input on public protector

National

Mkhwebane challenges Constitutional Court’s stand on impeachment rescission ...

National

ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane’s rescission application

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.