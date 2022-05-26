National NEW APPOINTMENTS Treasury closer to cleaning up procurement with two key appointments Appointments of Mendoe Ntswahlana and Shabeer Khan a key step in the government’s drive to ensure the transparent acquisition of goods and services B L Premium

The cabinet has approved the appointment of Mendoe Ntswahlana as chief procurement officer and Shabeer Khan as the accountant-general at the National Treasury, two crucial positions as the government moves to root out widespread graft in the provision of public services.

Ntswahlana, the former head of assets and liabilities of the Eastern Cape provincial treasury, will be in charge of overhauling and overseeing the government’s public procurement system to ensure that goods and services are acquired fairly and transparently...