Mendoe Ntswahlana named chief procurement officer
Appointment within National Treasury is a key step in the government’s drive to ensure the transparent acquisition of goods and services
26 May 2022 - 12:04
The cabinet has approved the appointment of Mendoe Ntswahlana as chief procurement officer (CPO) at the National Treasury, a crucial position as the government moves to root out widespread graft in the provision of public services.
Ntswahlana, the former head of assets and liabilities of the Eastern Cape provincial treasury, will be in charge of overhauling and overseeing the government’s public procurement system to ensure that goods and services are acquired fairly and transparently. The office of the CPO isn’t directly involved in procurement at government departments and entities but rather oversees the process...
