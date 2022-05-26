National Government yet to announce further relief as sharp fuel price increase looms Finance and minerals ministers gave undertakings at the end of March that measures to reduce prices would be introduced in June when the reprieve on the fuel levy ends B L Premium

The government says it is giving special attention to the fuel price — which is expected to rise sharply in June — as a temporary reduction of the general fuel levy is set to end.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe announced a two-month reprieve of R1.50 on the fuel levy at the end of March and said other price-reducing measures would commence from the beginning of June...