Auditor-general says real-time audits will keep track of disaster relief funds

Sunday Times reported at the weekend there was no R1bn made “immediately” available to the two provinces, despite promises apparently being made by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in April.

Instead, the provinces have been asked to reprioritise their budgets — using money that would be refunded when the National Treasury approved their applications to access disaster grants.

The confusion was clear in remarks made last week by the DA’s leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Francois Rogers, who told the media “the R1bn is no longer coming”.

On the real-time audit Maluleke said: “Even in the midst of a crisis, transparency and accountability must not be ignored.”

She said similar to what was done in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa asked her office to form part of the oversight mechanism that would ensure that the allocated resources are protected and that those resources are used for the intended purpose.

“There has been a concern by many across society that public funds should be protected and that the response initiatives are not only well designed to the needs but are implemented appropriately.”

The audits will respond to key risks relating to procurement and contract management. She said auditors will extend their work to consider things like value for money, goods and services delivered at the right time, place and quality as well as whether they reach the intended beneficiaries.