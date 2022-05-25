UNDP SA to ensure KZN flood funds are used properly after R21m donation

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) SA has vowed to ensure KwaZulu-Natal flood funds are used properly after re-allocating R21m of its budget for flood relief.

The body gave R21m to help victims of the natural disaster in the province, and said it will work with non-governmental organisations and communities.

Speaking to eNCA, UNDP SA acting resident co-ordinator Ayodele Odusola said the body’s monitoring system and evaluation mechanism are strong.

He assured SA the money will not be misused nor mismanaged.

“We want to assure people that the real-time monitoring of the resources and the impact of the fund is very important,” said Odusola.

“We use a multistakeholder approach where it is not only government, but also civil society and communities themselves that are fully involved.”