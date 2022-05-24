Motsoaledi unveils steps to end long queues at home affairs
Measures include upgrading the department’s IT system with the help of a leading bank, power backup and hiring more front-end staff
24 May 2022 - 17:21
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced a series of measures to deal with long queues at home affairs offices — mainly caused by system downtime — long a source of immense frustration for people needing critical documents.
Motsoaledi acknowledged the frustration and anger caused by this “unsavoury state of affairs” in his budget vote speech in parliament Tuesday, and said among the measures was securing the services eight IT specialists from a leading bank to help stabilise the department’s network...
