×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Economist Mike Schüssler dies

Fellow economist Dawie Roodt says Schüssler would like to be remembered as a ‘people’s economist’

24 May 2022 - 10:25 Isaac Mahlangu
Mike Schüssler. Picture: Mohau Mofokeng/Sowetan
Mike Schüssler. Picture: Mohau Mofokeng/Sowetan

SA economist Mike Schüssler has died after a short battle with cancer.

“I got a message from his wife [Greta Moodie] this morning that Mike has passed on,” Schüssler’s friend, economist Dawie Roodt said on Tuesday.

Roodt said Schüssler had throat cancer and had “about two months ago or even less had an operation”. However, Schüssler’s health deteriorated which led to him being hospitalised again.

Roodt said he believed that Schüssler, whom he has known since the 1990s, would like to be remembered as a people’s economist. He was popular for his insights on radio and other media, crunching financial data to inform ordinary people.

Roodt said he used to call Schüssler a “pink economist” as his views on the economy were more liberal than his own.

“Mike would call me an inflation Nazi... we were close, we partied together when we were young,” Roodt said, adding he was “a very likable guy”.

Schüssler was a music lover, he said. “He had a huge knowledge of music, his collection had very old Afrikaans music to most recent rap music, he had everything”.

Roodt said Schüssler attended the Rand Afrikaans University (now University of Johannesburg) where he completed his master’s degree. 

Something many did not know about him is that he was anti National Party, Roodt said, sharing an anecdote about how Schüssler was fired from the RAU radio station after having a go at the National Party as a presenter on the university's station.

Tributes are pouring in for the founder of the Economists.co.za research house.

TimesLIVE

WATCH: Festive spending bounces back in 2021

Business Day TV talks to Economists.co.za chief economist Mike Schüssler​
Companies
3 months ago

WATCH: SA economy is shrinking

Business Day TV talks to Economists.co.za chief economist Mike Schüssler about the BankservAfrica’s economic transactions index
Economy
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pravin Gordhan says no to offloading bankrupt ...
National
2.
Ending Joburg’s energy crisis will cost R26bn
National
3.
State sticks to its guns and rejects public ...
National / Labour
4.
Sars tables revised final offer of R500m to unions
National
5.
Lindiwe Zulu reassures R350 SRD grant ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.