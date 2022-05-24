Durban port backlog cleared, Transnet says
Delays of 24 hours were caused by floods in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, but businesses say the logistical fallout from the widespread flooding in April persists
24 May 2022 - 18:48
Transport utility Transnet says the 24-hour delays caused by heavy rain at port terminals in Durban at the weekend have been cleared, and it has implemented contingency measures to avoid disruptions such as those experienced during the April floods.
However, business in KwaZulu-Natal have warned that mounting inefficiencies and backlogs at the port after April’s devastating floods are having direct consequences for consumers and the prices of basic food imports...
