National Mbalula backs Sanral’s move to cancel tenders for state projects Bid to curb corruption could cause a crisis in the construction industry B L Premium

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has backed the decision by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) to cancel road improvement and construction tenders worth about R17bn, saying the drastic step is meant to curb rampant corruption which has brought many parastatals to their knees.

The Sanral board has halted at least five key projects, including improvements to the EB Cloete interchange, the N2 and N3 connection in KwaZulu-Natal which was expected to cost R4.3bn. The crucial Mtentu River bridge project — which will become one of the highest bridges in Africa and among the longest in the world once completed — valued at about R3.4bn has also been halted...