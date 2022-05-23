National Ending Joburg’s energy crisis will cost R26bn City has to acquire 500MW of additional electricity to save it from load-shedding, says mayor Mpho Phalatse B L Premium

Johannesburg is following the example of Cape Town to reduce its reliance on Eskom, whose load-shedding has been going on for 15 years, costing the country billions of rand in lost economic activity.

But this will not happen overnight and it will not be cheap, mayor Mpho Phalatse said at Joburg’s first Energy Indaba on Monday...