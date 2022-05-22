National Virgin Atlantic’s Cape Town to London route to resume from November Virgin Atlantic’s majority shareholder Sir Richard Branson has set his sights on year-round flights from London to Cape Town B L Premium

In six month’s time Virgin Atlantic will enter the race for direct flights from major global cities to Cape Town, and already its majority shareholder is gunning for flights all year round.

The passenger airline’s main shareholder, Sir Richard Branson, announced the reopening of the Cape Town to London route from November 5, at an event in Cape Town on Saturday...