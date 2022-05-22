National Richard Branson touts direct Virgin Atlantic route in Cape Town About 80,000 seats to be added to the direct route between Cape Town and London Heathrow from November 5 B L Premium

Sir Richard Branson is resolute Virgin Atlantic’s direct route between Cape Town and London Heathrow, set to reopen in November, will run all year round by 2024. “We will get there,” he said in Cape Town over the weekend.

On Saturday, Branson — who has an estimated worth of $4.7bn according to Forbes — announced the first flight on the revived route would lift off on November 5. The entrepreneur, who owns two luxury properties — a boutique hotel and luxury safari lodge — in SA, spoke during a Virgin Atlantic event in Cape Town...