National Refurbishing of Eskom's Medupi unit 4 to start in June But this facility is not likely to deliver its installed capacity before August 2024

One of SA’s newest and largest power stations, the six-generation unit Medupi in Lephalale, could, if it was running at full capacity, produce additional power roughly equal to what is dropped from the grid during stage 2 load-shedding. However, the plant is unlikely to deliver its target of about 92% of installed capacity — 4,760MW on completion — before August 2024.

This is according to Zweli Witbooi, acting station manager at Medupi, who hosted journalists at the plant last week in an effort to “take SA into confidence on progress that has been made” to restore the large coal-fired power station to full capacity. ..