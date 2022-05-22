×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

KZN emergency services on high alert as flooding hits parts of province again

Premier urges communities near flood-risk areas to evacuate immediately if in danger

22 May 2022 - 18:00
The bridge in Stockville Road in Westmead had been washed away by the heavy rains lashing KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: KZNTRAFFIC/TWITTER
The bridge in Stockville Road in Westmead had been washed away by the heavy rains lashing KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: KZNTRAFFIC/TWITTER

At least 190 elderly residents in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, had to be evacuated from their homes on Saturday night due to localised flooding as heavy rains continue in the province. 

According to the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal emergency and medical services, Robert McKenzie, there have been no injuries reported. 

He said emergency services remained on high alert as heavy rains continue in the province, especially in the eThekwini district. He also said some roads are affected by localised flooding, and warned residents to avoid driving or crossing flooded roads. 

“We urge the public to be extremely cautious and avoid crossing waterlogged or any flooded area, as the water is powerful and can wash you away. Even small streams can wash you away — you lose your footing and get swept away in the water,” he said. 

McKenzie said they are still able to access all the areas and health facilities through alternative routes.

He urged residents to stay in contact with their local councillors for advice and updates. 

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has sent a message to the people in his province as the storm intensifies.

He said the province was experiencing torrential rains and some areas were already in danger of flooding.

“We wish to sound warnings to all our communities especially in the southern part of Durban, the Durban basin which includes areas such as uMlazi, Wentworth, Isipingo, Amanzimtoti, Westbrook, as well as areas in the northern parts including uMdloti, Tongaat.

“We are evacuating people from Othongathi Water ways with the help of the SANDF.

“We urge communities living near river banks to monitor the rivers and evacuate immediately if they notice the river rising,” Zikalala said.

He urged anyone in risk zones to evacuate.

“We make a call to all our councillors to be on the ground and to feed information on any areas that need emergency response.”

He said they were monitoring the situation on the M7 and advised people to delay travelling by road.

“All disaster teams are on the ground. Fortunately the SANDF is here and will be able to assist us. Road closures have been effected and we are urging citizens to take heed and make sure you are safe.”

People in distress can contact the Disaster Operations Centre on 033 8973963 or 0664752308.

TimesLIVE

KZN on high alert after severe weather warning

National weather service warns of heavy rain and snow over the weekend
National
3 days ago

Sapref still cleaning up pollution on beaches after KZN floods

SA's largest crude oil refinery Sapref is forging ahead with its cleanup of contaminants that washed up onto beaches close to the south Durban site ...
National
6 days ago

KZN floods were twice as likely to happen, due to climate change, study shows

An extreme rainfall episode such as this one can now be expected to occur about once every 20 years, according to a new report
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Another Eskom power station hit by sabotage
National
2.
Lindiwe Zulu reassures R350 SRD grant ...
National
3.
Classify home affairs a ‘security department’ and ...
National
4.
Some private-sector firms were complicit in state ...
National
5.
Black Sash says changes to R350 grant put ...
National

Related Articles

eThekwini battles water shortages as flood repairs make progress

National

Durban port restarts operations after floods

News

UN technical team inspecting destruction caused by KZN floods

National

KwaZulu-Natal floods cause R200m damage to health facilities

National

Recovering from the floods will cost KZN more than R12bn, Zikalala says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.